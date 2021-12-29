Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Shares of DE stock opened at $349.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.55. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $262.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $107.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

