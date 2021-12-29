Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,450,000 after buying an additional 19,139,302 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.