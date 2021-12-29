Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $309,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 36.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.52.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,047 shares of company stock worth $7,032,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

