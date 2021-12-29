Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $661,000 Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 77,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Altria Group by 119.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in Altria Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MO. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

