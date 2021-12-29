Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 43.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.75 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 900.00%.

In other news, Director Balan Nair purchased 4,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $99,994.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.