Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after acquiring an additional 26,190 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $820,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,146 shares of company stock worth $8,160,046. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PNFP stock opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.46 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.95 and a 200 day moving average of $94.28.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.13%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

