Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of BioLife Solutions worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.64 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $465,660.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $323,045.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,331 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,852 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

