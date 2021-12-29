Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 20,681 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,681 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after purchasing an additional 249,531 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,773,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,975,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 72,193 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,458,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $218.30 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.74 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.61.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.13, for a total transaction of $2,091,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 286,297 shares of company stock worth $61,941,877. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

