Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 859,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,377,000 after buying an additional 38,520 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.8% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.0% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 232,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,649,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.66. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

