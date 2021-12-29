Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Up 5.1%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 73 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 133,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,186 shares during the period. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

