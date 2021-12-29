Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Management Inc.

Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises about 1.2% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $400.09. 2,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,600. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.18.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

