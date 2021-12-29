Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,004 Shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PESI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PESI stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. The company had a trading volume of 34,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.57. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

