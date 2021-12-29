Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,010. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.37. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.55%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

