Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 2,457 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,593,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,196,000 after purchasing an additional 334,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

NYSE KMB traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $143.37. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

