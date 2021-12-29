Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.65 Billion

Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce sales of $14.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.92 billion and the highest is $15.79 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $13.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year sales of $59.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.15 billion to $61.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $59.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.71 billion to $60.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

MS stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,920,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,786,445. The firm has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

