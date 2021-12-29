Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.48. 59,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,797,952. The company has a market cap of $178.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average of $98.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.