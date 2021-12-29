Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $13,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,534,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,863,000 after buying an additional 39,777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after buying an additional 17,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.15.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $269.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.56 and a 200-day moving average of $238.78. The firm has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.60 and a twelve month high of $270.06.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

