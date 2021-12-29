Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Motorpoint Group plc (LON:MOTR)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 321.34 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 322.50 ($4.34). Approximately 30,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 50,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.37).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOTR shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 435 ($5.85) to GBX 450 ($6.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £290.86 million and a PE ratio of 28.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 343.59.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

