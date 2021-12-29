Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.83

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 600985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile (TSE:MPVD)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

