MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives $46.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.50.

MP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

NYSE:MP opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.64. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 3.56.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.