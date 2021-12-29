MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Up 7.5%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) rose 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.41 and last traded at $46.34. Approximately 12,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,688,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

MP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $8,526,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 86,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 322.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,531,000 after buying an additional 3,572,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 49.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,819,000 after buying an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in MP Materials by 109.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 1,093,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 37.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,589,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,294,000 after buying an additional 969,776 shares during the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

