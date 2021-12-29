MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA Safety stock opened at $151.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $136.91 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.51.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 129.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

