M&T Bank Corp Acquires New Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 81,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,319 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 342,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

NXST opened at $152.59 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.81 and a one year high of $171.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.23.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $8,376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 258,251 shares of company stock worth $44,016,377. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.