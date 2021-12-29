M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after buying an additional 139,980 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after acquiring an additional 805,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,348,000 after acquiring an additional 527,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,261,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,565,000 after acquiring an additional 99,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.66.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

