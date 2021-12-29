M&T Bank Corp Has $227,000 Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Todd Staub purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 513,913 shares of company stock valued at $8,411,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 0.64. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $30.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.22%.

Utz Brands Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

