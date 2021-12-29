M&T Bank Corp Invests $139,000 in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 27.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABSI. Bank of America lowered shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Absci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Absci Corp has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $31.53.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative return on equity of 263.71% and a negative net margin of 1,332.67%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Absci Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Absci Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

