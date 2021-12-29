M&T Bank Corp Makes New Investment in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,967 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,085,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,142,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,426,000 after purchasing an additional 877,838 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after purchasing an additional 756,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 389,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $147,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

BKD opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.89. The firm has a market cap of $946.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.81. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The company had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

