M&T Bank Corp Takes $198,000 Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,230,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 474.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,292,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,478,000 after buying an additional 1,893,013 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,988,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,570,000 after buying an additional 506,012 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.46. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $19.24.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

