Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 27.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after buying an additional 52,094 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 357.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 93.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYE opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a market capitalization of $726.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 67.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.