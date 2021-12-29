MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MYR Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in MYR Group by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MYR Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYRG stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $108.26. 303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,404. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.03. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $355,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,058 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,882. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

