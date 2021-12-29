National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$100.41 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$100.41.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NA. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$96.24 per share, with a total value of C$384,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,850,697.60. Also, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon purchased 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$307,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,489.43. Insiders have bought a total of 73,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,044 over the last ninety days.

Shares of NA stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$97.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,480. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$97.91. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$70.81 and a 12-month high of C$106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

