NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Receives GBX 342.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.20 ($4.60).

NCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.88) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.50) target price on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.88) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.57) to GBX 310 ($4.17) in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

NCC stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 236 ($3.17). The company had a trading volume of 324,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,646. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 280. The company has a market cap of £730.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.89. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 224 ($3.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.68).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

