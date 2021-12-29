Needham & Company LLC Increases Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $66.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of TENB stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.46 and a beta of 1.65.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,822 shares of company stock worth $4,396,667 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tenable by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tenable by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.