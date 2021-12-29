Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,914 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 1.5% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $52,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 99,980 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,022,000 after purchasing an additional 45,470 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, reaching $607.81. 34,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,755. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $643.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $586.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

