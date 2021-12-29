New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of TSE:NGD opened at C$1.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of -30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.87. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.29 and a one year high of C$3.05.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$226.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.3205714 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

