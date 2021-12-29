New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.85

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 2516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

New Jersey Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJMC)

New Jersey Mining Co engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

