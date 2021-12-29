New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Trading Down 4%

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) were down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 107,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 41,003,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 558,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after buying an additional 163,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,222,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 57,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,915,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,690,000 after buying an additional 2,602,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

