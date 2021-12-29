New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,126 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Guardant Health worth $22,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 31,178 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,633 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GH stock opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.49. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GH shares. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.56.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

