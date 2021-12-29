New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 8,842 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Lennox International worth $23,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total transaction of $294,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $916,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $4,514,703 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LII opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.77 and a twelve month high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LII. Mizuho began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lennox International from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.50.

Lennox International Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

