New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $24.10 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.38% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $24,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after purchasing an additional 874,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after acquiring an additional 245,757 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,632,000 after acquiring an additional 188,480 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 831,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 168,969 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,896,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFSC opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

In other news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $6,764,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares valued at $8,253,160. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

