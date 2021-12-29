New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 11,991 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $25,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,120,000 after purchasing an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 30,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 440,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 313,819 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 510 shares of company stock worth $37,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.