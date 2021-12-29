New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $23,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $398.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.11. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $275.21 and a 12 month high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.04.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

