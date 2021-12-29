Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $10.20

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.20, but opened at $10.42. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $10.14, with a volume of 564 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 209,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,682,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

