Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. FMR LLC grew its position in Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the second quarter worth approximately $255,116,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Newmont by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,688,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,161 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,648,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,886,000 after buying an additional 1,064,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $222,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,695 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.