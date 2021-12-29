NFTify Price Tops $0.0736 on Major Exchanges (N1)

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0736 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTify has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $35,415.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFTify has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00059143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.76 or 0.07942253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00076284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,691.87 or 0.99764301 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00052263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008085 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

