Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.37. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.37, with a volume of 2,979 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $144.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $12.57 million for the quarter.

In other Nicholas Financial news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $48,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 11,898 shares of company stock worth $142,522 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after buying an additional 201,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicholas Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

