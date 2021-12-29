Nimiq Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.09 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $37.56 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,356.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.40 or 0.07898465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00313180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $436.35 or 0.00921429 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012452 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00073078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.57 or 0.00446773 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.00259516 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,367,334,953 coins and its circulating supply is 8,753,084,953 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.