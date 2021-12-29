Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 6,111 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,643,197,000 after purchasing an additional 928,984 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after purchasing an additional 752,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,031,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $510,761,000 after purchasing an additional 551,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $56,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $232.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.40. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 123.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.38.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

