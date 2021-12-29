Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 80,400 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of TEGNA worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 16,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TGNA opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

