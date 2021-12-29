Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 148,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Owens & Minor as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other Owens & Minor news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OMI opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

